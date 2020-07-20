Jalan Klang-Banting closed due to soil erosion, sedimentation

SHAH ALAM: Soil erosion and sedimentation that occurred in Jalan Klang-Banting, near Johan Setia, today could be due to the boring of piles for the construction of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project.

South Klang district police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the road was completely closed this afternoon and the route diverted towards Jalan Bayu Emas and Shah Alam Highway for safety reasons.

“The soil erosion and sedimentation were detected about 3pm at the traffic light intersection of Kampung Johan Setia towards Banting. At the start of the incident, police opened a contraflow lane for vehicles heading towards Banting.

“However, after a few hours, soil erosion and sedimentation were also detected on the contraflow lane and now the lanes for both directions are closed,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the incident also affected the main route from Klang to Banting.

Shamsul Amar added that the Public Works Department (JKR) and MRCB George Kent (MRCBGK) as the project contractor were investigating the incident and road users were urged to adhere to police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, MRCBGK in its statement said a Stop Work Order (SWO) had been issued to its Work Package Contractor (WPC), SN Akmida Sdn Bhd which carried the boring activity.

“The Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Land Public Transport Agency, Fire and Rescue Department, Klang Municipal Council and JKR have been notified immediately. There have been no reported casualties and the affected area has been cordoned off,” it said.

MRCBGK also said that to ensure public safety, the WPC had briefed the Kampung Johan Setia residents living near the affected area and implemented the Traffic Management Plan (TMP) immediately to close the affected roads and divert traffic until further notice.

“We are still investigating the root cause of the incident and would like to apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused,“ it added. - Bernama