Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi closed following landslide

JOHOR BAHRU: Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi (FT094) heading towards Felda Ulu Tebrau has been closed to all vehicles following a landslide at Jalan Sungai Tiram-Ulu Tebrau (J08), in Kulai, today.

According to the Kulai District Public Works Department (JKR), the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force were currently monitoring the situation and would prepare a temporary Traffic Management Plan (TMP) for the area.

“Checks found that soil movements are still occurring and the road will be closed starting from the Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi (heading towards Felda Ulu Tebrau) intersection up to the SWM waste disposal site.

“Traffic diversion signs have been installed in the area and the authorities have covered the landslide site with canvas to prevent further erosion,” said the department in a notice uploaded on its Facebook page.

The public is advised to plan their journey and use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The alternative routes are Felda Ulu Tebrau-Jalan Seelong (J02) - Jalan Lapangan Terbang Senai (FT16) - Jalan Federal Johor Bahru - Air Hitam (FT001) - Jalan Kulai - Kota Tinggi (FT94) - Kota Tinggi. - Bernama