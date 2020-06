PETALING JAYA: A multi-disciplinary panel of experts from Persatuan Penduduk Petaling Jaya (MYPJ) visited the Jalan Othman Market a day before it is due to reopen today to assess the readiness for its reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The team was shocked at the deplorable condition of the market in spite of the intensive cleaning effort by the city council and the tenants. The severely dilapidated infrastructure itself prevents an effective cleaning or disinfecting operation as broken tiles and flooring covers over 80% of the wall and floor surface.

The numerous holes and cracks will play host to dangerous bacteria’s, and is compounded by a large rodent population. Hand washing sinks and washing facilities were sparse and not strategically placed, the panel said.

“We observe that some spaces in between stalls were so narrow that the social distancing markings on the floor was meaningless. In addition, informal conversations with many traders indicate that many do not yet understand the legal, technical and public health requirements for reopening,” it said in a statement.

“In physical terms, the cleanliness is not assured, and major renovations are still ongoing in major common areas This is our conclusion after the site inspection by MYPJ panel of experts on the morning of June 5.”

Overall, this iconic and oldest market in Petaling Jaya had been neglected for decades and the current hygiene condition especially in a Covid-19 context is unacceptable. With the influx of customers coming back to the market, there is a real threat that the market may experience another lockdown, it pointed out.

“Therefore, MyPJ strongly encourages all citizens of Petaling Jaya to avoid patronizing the Jalan Othman Market, for the foreseeable future and for their own safety,” it added, saying it understands that these traders need a source of income and citizens need a source of fresh

Their recommendation:

1. To keep the Jalan Othman Market closed until renovations have been completed to public health

specifications detailed by the MBPJ Health Department.

2. MBPJ to provide alternative temporary sites for traders in the nearby vicinity of the Jalan Othman

Market. Scholars from Universiti Malaya have identified several sites that can house temporary

pre-fabricated structures to allow traders to continue operations.

3. A waiver of rental fees for traders until further notice.

4. Citizens to use public pressure to demand MBPJ balance between health, economic and food

supply concerns. Right now, health concerns are too low in priority.

The MYPJ Panel of experts on behalf of residents of Petaling Jaya:

MyPJ Market Task Force Lead

Esham Salam

Veterinary:

Datuk Dr. Vincent Ng Deputy Director-General of DVS, Retired, (Department of Veterinary Services)

Public Health:

Dr. Khor Swee Kheng (physician & public health expert)

Security, Migrants, Illegals & Crimes:

Dr. Joe Walter (Exco)/ Eric Chew (PJ District Chairman).

Selangor Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation

Dr. Teh Yik Koon, National Defence University, Criminology.

OKU/Architecture:

Dr. Naziaty UM Built Faculty (represented by Amalina Azizan-Universal Design Specialist & Raymond Bu, Masters Thesis on Jalan Othman Market)

Community Empowerment & APPG Lead Petaling Jaya (Sustainable Development Goals)

Jeffrey FK Phang (Accountant & Information Systems)

Legal, Governance n Community Liaison:

Benjamin Thompson (Advocate & Solicitor)