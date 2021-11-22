Jalan Raja Chulan EPF branch closes for good on Dec 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced that its Jalan Raja Chulan branch office in Changkat Raja Chulan here will be permanently closed effective Dec 16.

In a statement today, EPF said contributors and employers were advised to visit nearby branches such as at Jalan Raja Laut , Wangsa Maju, Kepong, Petaling Jaya or Seri Petaling for any transaction.

“For other alternatives, contributors and employers are also advised to access EPF’s services online through i-Akaun,“ said the statement.

More information can be obtained at EPF’s official website at www.kwsp.gov.my or by contacting EPF’s Relationship Management Centre at 03-8922 6000.

-Bernama