KUALA LUMPUR: The new Ramadan Bazaar at its new site in Jalan Raja here will have 344 trading lots that more spacious for the convenience of traders and visitors, said City Hall mayor Datuk Nurhisham Ahmad Dahlan.

The new site would have three lanes of trading lots fronting the Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

The bazaar’s new site to Jalan Raja (from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR)/ Jalan Masjid India) has 344 trading spaces which is more spacious with six lanes.

Nurhisham admitted there were some who were unhappy with the move.

“This is a good move because there had been complaints of middlemen being used (to bargain for the previous space’s rental) and claims that it was expensive to operate.

“Through this, we are able to issue the license for the traders and collaborate with the associations of traders and hawkers.

“We will conduct a post-mortem after the Hari Raya festivities to prepare for next year,“ he said.

He added each lot is rented out at less than RM 1,000 for the entire month.

He was speaking to the press after launching a coffee table book titled “Dinamik 3 Dekad” which was published by the Kor Wanita Kota Kuala Lumpur Association.

The Ramadan bazaar, which was previously held in Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman. The relocation will enable Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to be closed to vehicle traffic on weekends.

Previously, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd. Samad said only five out of 55 sites in Kuala Lumpur were managed by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) while the rest by associations of traders and hawkers.

“The rental of space is imposed by DBKL. We do not allow the association to rent the site to traders. Traders are renting from DBKL and the association can only charge for management because they clean up the site and so on,“ he said.

The Jalan Raja Ramadan bazaar will run from May 6 to June 5.