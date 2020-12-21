Jalan Raub-Bukit Fraser closed due to rockslide

KUANTAN: Jalan Raub-Bukit Fraser, about 165 kilometres from here, has been fully closed due to a rockslide believed to have happened at 5.50am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 3 chief Shahrulnizam Nasir said the rockslide could have happened because of frequent rain over the last three days.

“Several trees were reported to have toppled over at the same location before this but were cleared by the authorities to enable to the road to be opened to users.

“However, the rockslide early this morning blocked the stretch completely and it is understood the Public Works Department (PWD) is assessing the best method to clear the boulders,“ he told Bernama.

Shahrulnizam said he was made to understand they were having difficulty moving them due their size which made it difficult for heavy machinery to be used.

It is learnt PWD is finding alternative ways like breaking up the rocks into smaller sizes first.

Due to the development, those wishing to head to Bukit Fraser, a popular tourist destination, need to use the alternative route for now, that is via Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor. — Bernama