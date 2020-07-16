Jalil Rasheed not a LSE graduate, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has confirmed that former Permodalan Nasional Bhd president and group chief executive officer Jalil Rasheed (pix), a University of London degree holder, is not one of its graduates.

The confirmation came in a written reply to a question from Bangi MP Ong Kian to the prime minister on Jalil’s resignation.

The reply said the Securities Commission (SC), following inconsistencies in the academic and employment background forwarded to it by Jalil through PNB, made further enquiries on the matter.

“The SC had a meeting and discussion with Jalil on June 11 to obtain further clarification from him,” it said.

On June 13, Jalil tendered his resignation from both posts, citing personal reasons.

“The resignation was accepted by the PNB board of directors at a special board meeting on June 15,” it added. — Bernama