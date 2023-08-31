Jalur Gemilang-themed vegetarian cake enters Malaysia book of records

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The biggest Jalur Gemilang-themed vegetarian cake baked in conjunction with the country’s 66th National Day today has earned a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records (MYOB).

Celebrity Master Chef Malaysia Michael Ooi Beng Hock said the vegetarian cake was a collaboration between with Johor Tourism and a group of chefs from several hotels in the state as well as the Malaysia Culinary Masters Association (MCMA).

He said it took them 48 hours to produce the cake, which weighs 750 kilogrammes (kg) and measures nine feet long (2.7 metres or m) by five feet 1.5 m wide.

“About 600kg of flour went into the baking of the cake. The cake is eggless and we used chocolate chips, chocolate rice and water. Apart from these, we used icing sugar and margarine,“ Ooi told reporters at the MBOR recognition ceremony held at the 2023 Majestic Johor Festival (MJF) in Puteri Harbour here this afternoon.

The cake cutting session was attended by Johor Tourism director Suhairi Hashim, Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad and Star Vendors Event Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Saripah Raziah Mustapha or Ifa Raziah.

Ooi said the cake was also distributed for free to visitors to the MJF.

At the same time, he said the making of such cakes will give exposure and new experiences to young chefs.

“These events can help our young chefs to get more experience and prepare them to participate in international competitions,“ he added.

MJF 2023, which is being held from Aug 26 to Sept 3, is organised by the state government through Johor Tourism in collaboration with various agencies and Star Vendors Event.-Bernama