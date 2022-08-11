Jamal files police report over recycled photos online

SUNGAI BESAR: Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sungai Besar parliamentary seat, has lodged a police report against a politician for re-uploading a billboard poster used in the 2016 Sungai Besar by-election on social media.

Jamal labelled the leader of a political party who uploaded his picture and the billboard a racist and took him to task for not campaigning in a healthy and positive manner in the 15th general election (GE15).

“My picture was taken when the Election Commission took down the billboard as it violated the election rules. In fact, a DAP leader had admitted that it was they who actually put up the billboard,” said Jamal when met by reporters after lodging a police report at the Sabak Bernam district police headquarters here yesterday.

Meanwhile Jamal’s lawyer, Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin said the police report was made against the political leader because the posting on his social media was malicious and could threaten Jamal’s safety when campaigning in GE15.

He urged the police to act decisively and investigate the matter under the Defamation Act 1957, Sedition Act 1948, Penal Code (Act 574), Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Election Offences Act 1954.

Earlier, the picture that the political leader re-uploaded had gone viral on Twitter.

Yesterday, Sabak Bernam police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias said police had reviewed the case in connection with the poster that was uploaded and an investigation paper was opened regarding the June 2016 issue. - Bernama