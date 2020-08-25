Jamal Yunos called to Bukit Aman to give statement on gambling memo

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos was called up to Bukit Aman today to have his statement recorded in connection with a memorandum on gambling which he handed over to the police, last week.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department’s Prosecution and Law Division (D5) principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted confirmed the matter.

Earlier, Jamal was seen arriving in Bukit Aman at about 3.45 pm before entering to give his statement to the Classified Criminal Investigations unit (USJT).

According to Mior Faridalathrash, Jamal is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Aug 19, Jamal reportedly submitted a memorandum addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, among others, urging the police to raid premises conducting gambling activities that were becoming rampant in the country.

The memorandum also urged the police to reopen the investigation paper in relation to raids Jamal conducted on what he claimed to be gambling dens in Taman Kosas, Ampang on Dec 29, 2016. - Bernama