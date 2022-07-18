Jamal Yunos offers to give up Selangor BN treasurer’s post to Tengku Zafrul

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos (pix) has said he is ready to quit his position as Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer, and to have Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz appointed to the post instead, Malay Mail reports.

He said the post involves the management of finances and funds for BN component parties in the 22 parliamentary and 56 state constituencies in Selangor.

Jamal described Tengku Zafrul as an expert in managing finances due to his banking background.

“Selangor BN really needs a individual with ‘heavyweight’ charisma like him to face the 15th general elections (GE) which is very challenging.

“I wish to urge the leadership of Selangor BN to consider this suggestion to immediately appoint Tengku Zafrul as treasurer after I resign,“ the Sungai Besar Umno division chief reportedly said in the statement.