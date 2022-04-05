Jamaluddin Jarjis’ widow moves to amend RM1 billion asset suit

KUALA LUMPUR: Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail, who is the widow of Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis, a former minister who was killed in a helicopter crash, has filed an application to amend her suit against her four children and mother-in-law over matrimonial property worth RM1 billion.

Syarie lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah, who represented Kalsom as the plaintiff, said he would amend the statement of a claim involving several assets, including real estate.

“The plaintiff’s (Kalsom) application to get the court’s permission to amend the suit will be heard on May 17,” he said when met by reporters after the mention of the case before Syariah High Court registrar Hadi Hamat.

Meanwhile, Syarie lawyer Nur Hidayah A. Bakar representing Jamaludin’s mother, Aminah Abdullah, 88, who is the fifth defendant in the case, said the plaintiff had filed the application on March 25.

According to Nur Hidayah, the amendment would involve real estate in Boston, USA, which will be removed in the statement of claim.

“Apart from that, shares in the Rantai Wawasan Sdn Bhd, the issue of indirect contributions related to the care of the Jamaludin when he was suffering from leg pain and issues related to land in Selangor will be included in the amended statement of claim,” she said.

Kalsom, 66, filed a matrimonial property claim including 20 properties in Malaysia, the United States, Makkah and several companies in October 2018, and had named her children – Ikwan Hafiz, Nur Anis, Nurul Alyaa, Noor Adilla – and his mother-in-law Aminah, as defendants.

On April 4, 2015, Jamaludin, who was also the former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, en route to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55 pm.

Also killed were his pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, JamaluDdin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. — Bernama