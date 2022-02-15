JaminKerja 2022 to create 600,000 jobs opportunities - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia initiative to be launched on Feb 19 is based on the ‘jobs guarantee’ concept with 600,000 job opportunities created, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the initiative, which involved an allocation of RM4.8 billion, would be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We will be organising the first JaminKerja 2022 Career Carnival series this year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The carnival will involve 50 employers with over 2,500 job opportunities on offer.

“Besides that, there are activities such as career counselling, interview sessions with employers, National Employment Portal registration assistance, MYFutureJobs, etc,“ Tengku Zafrul said as a guest in the Awani Agenda programme entitled ‘Keluarga Malaysia Economic Resilience’ today.

The JaminKerja initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Human Resources as well as the agencies of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

JaminKerja consists of three main components, namely JaminKerja Employment Incentive, Malaysia Shortterm Employment Programme (MySTEP) and Training and Skills Upgrading Programme.

According to Tengku Zafrul, the government managed to generate almost 560,000 jobs last year, exceeding the initial target of 500,000 jobs.

“If you look at the decline in the unemployment rate as I mentioned earlier, logically, the entire Keluarga Malaysia as well as netizens can already guess that the success of creating almost 560,000 job opportunities contributes a lot to this decline,“ he said.

As for the JaminKerja Employment Incentive, he said the incentive application was open from Jan 17, 2022 until June 30, 2022 and applications could be made through Socso’s website.

In addition, the MySTEP Programme will be extended this year with 80,000 job opportunities targeted.

“This is a short-term contract employment programme in the public sector and government-linked companies (GLCs) in an effort to increase the marketability of job seekers,“ he said, adding that 61,000 jobs had been created, surpassing last year’s target of 50,000.

He said the government was also targeting 220,000 trainees to undergo various training and skills upgrading programmes (Reskilling & Upskilling) and a total of 5,000 courses would be offered by various ministries and government agencies.

Among the initiatives to be implemented are the ‘place and train’ programme (training + job security), he said.

Tengku Zafrul said JaminKerja also provided various training and skills upgrading programmes, including in collaboration with industry.

Priority is also given to digital skills, for example the Global Online Workforce (GLOW) programme under the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

JaminKerja also encourages employers to provide employment opportunities to target groups such as persons with disabilities (OKU), Orang Asli and prisoners with the involvement of various related agencies including the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of International Trade and Industry and MDEC,” he said.

Also under Budget 2022, Tengku Zafrul said a total of RM6.6 billion was allocated to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through various initiatives to be implemented by the relevant ministries and agencies.

“It is time for TVET to be the main choice of youths because TVET has been proven to be able to produce skilled, trained and entrepreneurial individuals,“ he added.

He stressed that the Ministry of Finance and the government have always been responsive in ensuring that the entire Keluarga Malaysia and business community is supported as much as possible, especially in strengthening the country’s increasingly clear economic recovery.

Therefore, in a nutshell, Budget 2022 is specifically designed to strengthen economic recovery and create jobs for Malaysians, he said. - Bernama