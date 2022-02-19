JaminKerja among measures taken to overcome unemloyment issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The JaminKerja Career Carnival 2022 implemented by the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) is among measures taken to overcome unemployment issues, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the carnival was organised to provide job opportunities directly to the public and would be held nationwide in the future.

“The ministry will always strive to increase the availability and marketability of talented workers through various platforms,“ ​​he said in his speech at the Malaysian Family JaminKerja Career Carnival 2022 which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today.

Saravanan said the JaminKerja Employment Incentive by SOCSO was aimed to provide employment to 300,000 individuals after 221,966 people managed to secure jobs through the programme last year.

Those who have lost their jobs, unemployed graduates, vulnerable groups including the elderly, people with disabilities (PwD), former prisoners, military veterans, the indigenous community and tourism sector workers were among groups that have been targeted through the MYFutureJobs platform.

He said the Upskill Malaysia platform, is an integrated platform or ‘single window’ for Malaysians to search and apply for skills development programmes offered by the government, adding that to date, 18 agencies comprising 10 ministries were working together to make this initiative a success.

Saravanan said according to the Malaysian Labour Force Statistics, in November last year, the country’s unemployment rate had dropped to 4.3 per cent or 694,400 compared to 705,000 recorded in the previous month. - Bernama