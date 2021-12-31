Jan water bill waiver for flood victims in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) will give a waiver on the January 2022 water bill for domestic account users (tariff code 10) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur who were affected by the recent floods.

Air Selangor, in a statement today, said the payment exemption was part of the Program Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) announced by the Selangor state government.

It said the waiver would be given automatically and eligible consumers need not fill up or send any forms to Air Selangor.

The water bill for that month would still be issued, but those eligible do not have to pay.

“Air Selangor understands the difficulties faced by consumers affected by the floods and hopes that this aid will somewhat ease their burden,” the statement said.

For further information, consumers can contact Air Selangor’s Communication Centre at 15300, refer to its applications, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or Help Centre at www.airselangor.com.

-Bernama