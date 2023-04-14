Jana Wibawa: Adam Radlan’s graft case transferred to KL Courts

SHAH ALAM: The case of businessman Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad who is facing two counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM2 million and RM2.1 million respectively in relation to Jana Wibawa project, has been transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Shah Alam Sessions Court Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to two Kuala Lumpur Sessions Courts on the grounds that the criminal offence was committed within one transaction involving the same company and witnesses.

Rozilah fixed May 29 for the mention of the case before judges Azura Alwi and Suzana Hussain.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Maziah Mohaide while lawyer Datuk Seri Rajan Navaratnam who represented the accused did not object to the application.

On Feb 22, Adam Radlan was charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court with two counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM4.1 million related to Jana Wibawa project.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, on Feb 21, he was charged in the Sessions Courts with soliciting and accepting a RM500,000 bribe and was charged again on Feb 28 for soliciting a RM2 million bribe. All charges are related to Jana Wibawa project. - Bernama