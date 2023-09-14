Jana Wibawa: Adam Radlan’s trial to start in May 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here has fixed 15 days, starting May 2024, for the hearing of three charges faced by businessman Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad involving the Jana Wibawa project.

Judge Suzana Hussin set the date during the mention of the case with deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh and lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Adam Radlan, today.

“The court sets the trial dates for May 27 to 29, June 10 to 12, July 9 to 11, July 22 to 24 and Aug 5 to 7 next year,” said the judge, who also set case management for Oct 31 this year.

Earlier during the proceedings, Farah Yasmin informed the court that the prosecution would file an application to transfer two other cases faced by Adam Radlan before Sessions judge Azura Alwi to be tried together with the three cases in this court.

“The prosecution will file the application within two weeks. Today we are submitting the witness list to the defence. About 20 witnesses will be called for the prosecution’s case,” said Farah Yasmin.

On Feb 21, the businessman was charged at the Sessions Court here on one count of soliciting a cash bribe of 3.5 to 7 per cent of the project value from Mat Jusoh Mamat, the Managing Director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

The second count involves receiving RM500,000 into his CIMB Bank account from Mat Jusoh as an inducement to help the company obtain the same letter of agreement for the RM 47.8 million road construction project from Jalan Sungai Adam to Kampung Banat, Perlis.

He allegedly committed the offences at a restaurant in Dutamas and the Bukit Tunku branch of CIMB Bank in Taman Tunku, in March 2021 and Nov 26, 2021.

The third charge involves receiving RM2.1 million in relation to the Jana Wibawa project.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and are punishable by up to 20 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000 or whichever is higher, upon conviction. -Bernama