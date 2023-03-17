Jana Wibawa: ‘Datuk Roy’ remanded for four more days

PUTRAJAYA: A businessman known as ‘Datuk Roy’ has been remanded again to assist in the probe into a corruption case involving the Jana Wibawa programme.

The remand order from today until March 20 was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court after hearing an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Datuk Roy, whose real name is Mohd Hussein Mohd Nasir, 54, was initially remanded for three days from March 14 after he was arrested a day before when he came to the Kuala Lumpur MACC office to have his statement recorded,

His lawyer, Fahmi Abd Moin, was reported to have said that Datuk Roy was released on bail yesterday but confirmed that his client will be remanded again by the MACC today.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Razaliah Ab Rahman, when contacted, confirmed the extension of the remand, adding that case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama