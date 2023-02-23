Jana Wibawa: MACC still preparing three to four investigation papers

PUTRAJAYA: Investigation into the Jana Wibawa Programme for the Empowerment of Competent Bumiputera Contractors (JanaWibawa) is still in progress with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) preparing “three or four more investigation papers (IPs)”, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“The investigation is still ongoing. There are several investigation papers still in action and the investigating officer is preparing them,“ he told a press conference when asked about the progress of the investigation on Jana Wibawa here today.

The press conference was on the success of Ops Tropicana in uncovering an online investment fraud syndicate.

Azam, however, declined to comment when asked if former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was among the suspects in the Jana Wibawa investigation, Azam declined to comment.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin confirmed that he was called by the MACC to record his statement on the Jana Wibawa project, instead of as a suspect.

Several individuals, including Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Bersatu Segambut deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad have been charged in court in relation to Jana Wibawa programme.

The Jana Wibawa programme was introduced during Muhyiddin’s administration with the objective of speeding up the implementation of projects and improving the national economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another development, Azam said the investigation into the takeover of the Menara KL management was now completed and the investigation papers had been submitted to the Attorney General for further action. - Bernama