Jana Wibawa project postponed pending review of procurement process

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry has ordered the implementation of the Jana Wibawa Project to be postponed for a review of whether its procurement procedure is in compliance with the rules set by the Treasury.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi cum Minister of Rural and Regional Development Minister said the postponement involving a project value of RM5.7 billion was required as there were elements of selective tender or direct negotiation in the procurement process.

“The project was already given the letter of acceptance. It is the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) policy as Finance Minister to see whether the procurement procedure and the governance of any expenditure are in accordance with the stipulated rules and regulations,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the KKDW will not compromise on the implementation of infrastructural projects in rural areas, especially in flood-hit areas, as well as in Sabah and Sarawak.

“We will not compromise in terms of the implementation of the projects, especially those which are urgent, and we will give priority to flood-hit areas, such as involving collapsed bridges and destroyed homes. We will ask our officers and agencies to act on it promptly,” he said.

He said it was also hoped that state governments would work with the ministry to ensure that each planned project could be implemented on schedule and according to the guidelines. - Bernama