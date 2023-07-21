Jana Wibawa project: Wan Saiful failed to strike out corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan today failed in his application to quash two charges related to corruption amounting to RM6.9 million involving a Jana Wibawa project faced by him in the Sessions Court here.

Judge Rozina Ayob rejected Wan Saiful’s application and ordered the case to go to trial.

The court later set March 25 to 27, April 29 and 30 and May 20 to 22 2024 for the trial apart from fixing Dec 1 for case management.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi told the court that 27 prosecution witnesses will be called to testify.

On May 29, Wan Saiful who is also the MP for Tasek Gelugor filed an application on the grounds that the charges were defective.

The case was also handled by deputy public prosecutor Mohd ‘Afif Ali while Wan Saiful was represented by counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad.

Wan Saiful, 48, is charged with soliciting money from Lian Tan Chuan as gratification for him to help Nepturis Sdn Bhd obtain the “Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Expressway junction’ project valued at RM232 million from the government of Malaysia via prequalification.

He was also charged with receiving bribes totalling RM6,962,694.54 through a CIMB Bank Berhad account owned by his company WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd from a Maybank Islamic Berhad account owned by Syarikat Nepturis Sdn Bhd as a reward for assisting Nepturis to obtain a Letter of Acceptance for the project.

Both acts were allegedly committed at Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here, in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Berhad Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here between July 8 2022 to Sept 30 2022.

Meanwhile, Amer Hamzah when met by reporters said the defendant will not appeal against today's decision. -Bernama