Jana Wibawa: Tengku Zafrul confirms givng statement to MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix) has confirmed giving statements as a witness to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist investigation on the Jana Wibawa project yesterday.

“I will continue to cooperate with any parties if necessary,” said Tengku Zafrul in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as saying that the implementation of the Jana Wibawa project was postponed to reevaluate whether the procedure and governance requirements were in accordance with the regulations stipulated by the Treasury.

According to Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, the postponement of the RM5.7 billion project was made as there were elements of the procurement being made via selective tender or direct negotiation.

Jana Wibawa is a project by the Finance Ministry which was led by Tengku Zafrul under the leadership of the Eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin which was aimed at assisting bumiputera contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Bernama