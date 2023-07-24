Japan ambassador to Malaysia fondly remembers discussion with Salahuddin Ayub

KUALA LUMPUR: Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko, expressed condolences to the family of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died Sunday.

The ambassador fondly remembered the productive discussion he had with the deceased in March and posted a picture of their meeting through his Twitter account.

“I am so saddened to hear the news of the demise of YB Datuk Seri Salahuddin bin Ayub, Minister of Domestic Trade and Living Costs. I recall fruitful discussion I had with him in March.

“My deepest condolences to his bereaved family,” he said in a tweet.

Salahuddin, 61, breathed his last at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23 pm yesterday.

Born on Dec 1, 1961, Salahuddin was first appointed to the Cabinet as the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry from 2018 to 2020.

After the 15th General Election on Nov 19 last year, the Pulai Member of Parliament was appointed as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. - Bernama