Japan contributes Covid-19 prevention items to Malaysian Prison Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Japanese government in its support to strengthen prison systems by addressing overcrowding conditions and enhancing Covid-19 responses within prisons in the Southeast Asia region, today donated Covid-19 prevention items worth US$450,000 (RM1.88 million).

The items were handed over to the Malaysian Prison Department, through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said a statement issued by the Japanese embassy here.

The handover which includes 20,000 units of Covid-19 Antigen Test Self-Test Kit (Saliva) and 5,000 units of surgical isolation coverall suit with boot cover, was a token of the longstanding friendship and cooperation among Japan, Malaysia and UNODC.

Witnessed by Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko, the contribution was handed over by the Coordinator of UNODC Office in Malaysia, Asma Sainkoudje, to the Commissioner General of Malaysian Prison Datuk Nordin Muhammad.

A total of US$6,404,545 (RM26.8 million) has been contributed to other areas of cooperation in Southeast Asia through UNODC in 2021, the statement added. (US$1 = RM4.18) — Bernama