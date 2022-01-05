Japan, Malaysia to celebrate achievements of 40 years of LEP

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan will work to further strengthen its relations with Malaysia as both countries mark the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy (LEP) this year.

Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of Japan Embassy in Malaysia Araki Kaname said throughout this year, Japan will work together with Malaysian friends to celebrate the achievements within the past 40 years.

Focus will also be given on strengthening the bilateral ties in the next 40 years’ time, he said in his speech at the Japanese Film Festival 2021 on Tuesday.

Malaysia, under the then fourth prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Mahathir Mohamad, introduced the LEP in February 1982 with the objective of emulating exemplary Japanese work culture as well as technology expertise in developing the country.

Araki said under the policy, some 26,000 Malaysians had gone to Japan for their studies and training in the past 40 years.

“Upon coming back to Malaysia, they have been playing an indispensable role in various fields as a bridge between our two countries,” he added.

He said further information on events relating to the celebration can be obtained from the embassy’s website or Facebook page. — Bernama