Japan, Malaysia to forge stronger security ties by accelerating OSA implementation

PUTRAJAYA: In further enhancing the security and defence cooperation, Japan and Malaysia have confirmed their commitment to accelerate the Official Security Assistance (OSA) implementation focusing on strengthening strategic communication.

In a significant diplomatic development, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the acceleration of coordination for OSA underscored a mutual commitment marking a pivotal reference point in the partnership between the two nations.

“Security and defence cooperation will be enhanced with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim strengthening our strategic communication and acceleration of coordination for implementing OSA was confirmed.

“Moreover, mutual consensus has been reached on enhancing cooperation in the maritime domain, with plans for joint exercises involving coast guard agencies to fortify collaborative efforts.”

Kishida said this during a joint press conference with Anwar at Kompleks Seri Perdana, here Sunday. Kishida is in Malaysia for a two-day official.

Launched in April this year, Japan’s OSA framework is aimed at raising the security capabilities of developing countries and the beneficiaries are military forces.

The new OSA framework, first announced in last December’s revised National Security Strategy, was initially aimed to provide equipment, supplies and infrastructure development assistance to partner countries, mostly in the Asia-Pacific.

In the current regional and global situation, Kishida pointed out the importance of upholding a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

“Concerning the East and South China Seas issue, any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force is not tolerated.

“On responses to North Korea including the issues of nuclear, missiles and abduction, as well as the Myanmar situation, our close cooperation with Malaysia will be continued,” said Kishida.

Kishida’s inaugural two-day visit to Malaysia from Saturday held special significance as it coincided with the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation this year.

Malaysia and Japan upgraded their ties from an Enhanced Partnership to a Strategic Partnership in 2015, when Kishida visited Malaysia as Foreign Minister.

For eight successive years since 2015, Japan has been Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner. In 2022, trade with Japan was valued at RM181.51 billion (US$4.21 billion), contributing 6.4 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

As of June 2023, a total of 2,778 projects by Japanese companies have been implemented in Malaysia, with investments amounting to RM91.89 billion (US$27.43 billion).-Bernama