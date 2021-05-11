Japan offers up to RM330,000 in grants to support local grassroots projects

GEORGE TOWN: Japan is offering a small-scale financial assistance scheme for non-profit organisations in Malaysia known as the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grant, which can go up to RM330,000 per project, is open to non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals and medical institutions.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the scheme has been in Malaysia since 1989 and to date, 155 projects have been implemented in Malaysia totalling over RM18.7 million in funding assistance.

“The programme aims to support projects that promote socio-economic development such as primary healthcare, public welfare, primary education and environment,” he said in a statement here today.

Four Malaysian NGOs were chosen by the Japanese government for the 2020 GGP, whereby two of them were from Penang.

Chow said St Nicholas’ Home and Eden Handicap Service Centre Bhd in Penang received grants amounting to RM170,444 and RM241,448 respectively, for last year’s programme.

“Penang NGOs are highly encouraged to submit their duly completed application forms to the Consulate-General of Japan in Penang via economy.cgjp@pe.mofa.go.jp,” he added.

The application deadline for the 2021 GGP will be on June 30, 2021.

Application forms along with the criteria for application are available at the Japanese Embassy website at https://www.am.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/b_000195.html. — Bernama