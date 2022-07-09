Japanese Ambassador thanks Malaysians for condolences over Shinzo Abe’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi thanked Malaysians for their messages of condolence over the demise of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot by a gunman, yesterday.

Takahashi in his tweet today said the Japanese flag would be flown at half-mast at the residence and the embassy.

“Thank you, Malaysian friends for messages of condolences. We are raising a half-mast at the residence and the Embassy,“ he said.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind while delivering a speech at an election campaign in Nara city Friday.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed their condolences to Abe’s family and expressed their sadness over his passing.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also expressed his condolences and deepest sympathies to the government and people of Japan.

Several other Malaysian leaders and various organisations also conveyed their condolences.

Abe served two terms as Prime Minister - first in 2006 and then again from 2012 to 2020. He also became Japan’s longest-serving Head of Government.

The Japanese influential politician and former premier last visited Malaysia from March 10 to 12 this year, as a special envoy of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Malaysia’s Look East Policy (LEP) and the 65th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan relations. — Bernama