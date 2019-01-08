Japanese man gets jail, caning and fine for CBT

KUALA LUMPUR: A Japanese national who was a former golf equipment company manager was sentenced to one year in jail by the Sessions Court here today for criminal breach of trust by selling golf equipment without the knowledge of the company on his first day of work.

Shinohara Koji, 39, the accused, was also given two strokes of the cane and fined RM10,000 in lieu of a month’s jail.

Judge Hasbullah Adam meted out the punishment after Shinohara changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention and he was ordered to start serving his sentence from the day he was charged in court on Dec 3 2018.

According to the charge, the man who was the manager of company, was entrusted with five sets of golf equipment valued at RM103,562, committed criminal breach of trust by selling all the equipment without the knowledge of the company.

He committed the offence at J Golf Sdn Bhd, Lot 1, Level G3, Publika, Solaris Dutamas, Jalan Dutamas 1, here between 1am and 11.59pm on Dec 4 2017 under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of 14 years with caning and fine. — Bernama