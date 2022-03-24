Japanese student fined RM2,000 for making false police report

PETALING JAYA: A Japanese private college student was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after she pleaded guilty to making a false police report claiming that she was robbed and raped by a group of African men.

Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol also sentenced Ageha Matsuzaki, 20, to two months jail if she failed to pay the fine. Matsuzaki paid the fine.

She was charged with lodging a false police report with a policeman at the Seri Kembangan Police Station at 12.30pm, on Feb 2.

The charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both.

Based on the facts of the case, in her written statement to the police, the accused stated that she was walking in front of an apartment at 8 pm, on Feb 1, when a car came from behind and stopped beside her.

In the report she claimed that five or six African men got out of the car and forced her to follow them while one of the men pointed a knife at her, before the men took turns to rape and beat her up, adding that they also took her credit card and RM100.

However, after investigations were carried out the woman admitted to giving a false report and there was no evidence or incident of rape as stated. — Bernama