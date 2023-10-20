JaPen’s special IOW programme focuses on Budget 2024 initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Information Department (JaPen) of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya organised a special Info On Wheels (IOW) programme for Budget 2024 in the public housing area of Pantai Permai here today.

Its director Muhammad Najmi Mustapha said the programme kicked off on Oct 14 and will extend to all 12 parliamentary constituencies in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya throughout next week. It is aimed at explaining matters related to the policies and government initiatives announced during the presentation of Budget 2024 on Oct 13 to the local community.

“The budget aims to help people financially. Today, we focus on what the government is providing to the people, especially the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), which boosts economic activities when people receive these contributions,“ he said when met today.

He added that the IOW programme, which emphasised the STR and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARa), will also explain Budget 2024 allocations for youths.

“We will also focus on youths, as there are allocations given specifically for them, for example, to boost the economy through initiatives such as the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN),“ he said.

Among the programme’s focus is on the one-time 2024 Early Schooling Aid (BAP) in January 2024 and discounts on the repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans from Oct 14, 2023, to March 31, 2024.-Bernama