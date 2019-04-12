Jasin election petition trial to continue on May 7

MALACCA: The Election Court here today fixed May 7 for the continuation of the trial of the Jasin parliamentary election petition.

Lawyer Muniandy Vestanathan, representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the 14th General Election (GE14) for the Jasin parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan, said the trial would continue until May 17, as well as on May 23 and 24.

“To date, 28 witnesses of the trial have been called to testify before Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and estimated that 17 more witnesses will be called,” he told Bernama when met outside the court today.

On March 6, the Court of Appeal here dismissed the initial objection of Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah to strike out the election petition filed by Khairuddin.

The court fixed March 11 to 22 for full trial.

In his petition Khairuddin named Ahmad as the first respondent, Jasin Parliamentary Constituency returning officer Zamrud Yahya as second respondent and Election Commission (EC) as third respondent. — Bernama