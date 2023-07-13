Jasmine Loo has absolute trust in Malaysia’s judicial system: Lawyers

KUALA LUMPUR: Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan has complete trust and confidence in Malaysia’s judicial and legal system, according to her lawyers.

Lawyers Amer Hamzah Arshad and Edmund Bon via a statement issued by their firm, said their client’s priority is to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agencies in the ongoing 1MDB investigation and to facilitate and assist the Malaysian Government in expediting its asset recovery efforts.

“Our client recently surrendered herself to the Malaysian authorities. She was arrested, remanded, and is now in custody. She also looks forward to reuniting with her family as soon as possible.

“She has always treated Malaysia as her home. When appropriate, she will reveal the facts and circumstances surrounding her years away from Malaysia.

“She has absolute trust and confidence in the Malaysian judicial and legal system and will face all matters accordingly. She also seeks privacy and space to do what is necessary at this time,” the statement read.

Loo is said to be a close associate of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low who was involved in the 1MDB financial scandal and listed as a wanted person whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that Loo was arrested by police on July 7 to assist in the investigation into the misappropriation of funds.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Magistrate’s Court issued arrest warrants against Jho Low, Loo, former 1MDB executive director Casey Tang Keng Chee, former 1MDB official Geh Choh Heng and Jho Low’s close associate, Eric Tan Kim Loong after they failed to appear in court to face seven charges of money laundering related to 1MDB. -Bernama