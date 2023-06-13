Jauteh: Four held over oil and gas project fraud probe

KOTA KINABALU: Four individuals, including one with a ‘Datuk’ title, were arrested by the police on suspicion of being involved in fraudulent activities in connection with an oil and gas project in Kudat, said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun.

He said all suspects, aged 40 to 61, were arrested by a team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of Sabah contingent police headquarters (IPK) and Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD) at a hotel here, about 4 pm, on June 5.

“Acting on a public tip-off, police arrested four individuals who were said to be trying to offer an oil and gas-related to Kudat Oil and Gas Industrial (KOGIP) project,” he said after the monthly assembly at the IPK Sabah’s parade ground, here today.

Jauteh said a further investigation found that all the suspects involved did not have the authority or access to the project.

“Their modus operandi is to offer the project and ask for advance money. Thus far no individual or contractor has been deceived.

“The investigation also found that these individuals acted as ‘middlemen’ to get the project...but it (the project) is understood yet to reach the stage to be offered and is still in the discussion process,” he added.

Jauteh said, the investigation also found that all the suspects are not from Sabah and they had committed fraud in several states.

“The police also found that there were previous reports against all the suspects involving cases of fraud. We are also investigating the title of one of the suspects who claimed to be ‘Datuk’,” he said, adding that the investigation was carried out under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code. -Bernama