PETALING JAYA: Seven resolutions, including one to postpone the introduction of Jawi in the vernacular school syllabus indefinitely, were passed at a congress here today.

Gabungan Seni Khat Action Group (Sekat) national secretary Arun Dorasamy, the main organiser of the National Jawi Congress, said the group, together with other interested parties, would hand over the resolution to the Education Ministry tomorrow for consideration and further action.

“We will pass the resolution to the acting director-general of education Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim in Putrajaya at 11.30am tomorrow. And we will begin formal communication with the ministry then,” he said at the congress, here, today.

Arun said he was hopeful that the government would agree to hold a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders in the near future, lamenting that the ministry has so far only met with select groups.

Earlier, Arun had read out each and every one of the resolutions to those who attended the congress, receiving a resounding agreement from the 400-strong crowd present.

Apart from seeking a postponement to the introduction of Jawi in vernacular schools, the congress also passed the following resolutions:

>> Reject the implementation of Jawi by force without discussions

>> Reject the inclusion of Jawi in a must-pass subject, namely Bahasa Malaysia

>> Urge for Jawi to be introduced as an elective

>> Uphold the use of the national language, Bahasa Malaysia

>> Uphold the spirit of the constitution and the National Language Act

>> Uphold the rights of vernacular schools and the learning of the mother tongue

Earlier in his speech, Arun blamed the Education Ministry for the recent tension among the rakyat over the Jawi issue, pointing out that when the matter was first announced and was protested by various groups, the ministry had only consulted mainly those from the Chinese community, leading to many presuming the issue to be a racial one.

“They did not consult with the Malays, Indians, Sabahans and Sarawakians. They also later made a separate policy for vernacular schools (giving option to parents to choose if Jawi should be taught, as opposed to other government schools which makes it mandatory to learn the script), dividing the whole education system,” he said.

“They (government) don’t even understand our actual concern. We would like to invite the minister Maszlee Malik, let’s have a meeting, and this time please invite all the other races as well,” he said.

Among those present to give a talk at the congress were prominent activist Siti Kasim, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Jawi Teaching Special Committee (JTSC) coordinator Datuk Eddie Heng Hong Chai, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru president Bobby William and academician Prof Mohamad Tajuddin Rasdi.

The congress today was also briefly interrupted midway, when the organisers invited protesters from the Malay Consultative Council (MPM) to join in the gathering.

Both parties also later shared the same stage and held their hands together up in the air, claiming to share a common interest, which is for a united Malaysia.

Later when met by reporters, MPM representative, actress Ellie Suriati Omar, said the council would be holding a dialogue session with Sekat soon to clear any misunderstanding and misconception that any quarters might have on the teaching of Jawi in schools.

Arun has also agreed for the discussion to be held, although a date and venue has yet to be set.