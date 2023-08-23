Jawi probes video of man reciting ‘doa’ at event involving other religions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) will be investigating a video showing a man, believed to be a Muslim, reciting ‘doa’ (a prayer) at an event involving the religious ceremonies of other faiths.

Jawi said in a statement today it is to ensure that the practice does not violate the views of the Islamic laws or ‘fatwa’ (edicts) that are in force.

“Any offence related to akidah (faith) is subject to legal action and punishment under Act 599, Syariah Criminal Offences Act (Federal Territories) 1997,” read the statement.

The incident, which was captured in a 57-minute video, is said to have occurred during a groundbreaking ceremony of a new building in the city held by a political party and has drawn reactions on social media.

According to JawI, harmony and tolerance among religions are encouraged in Islam, however, all parties should always refer to the religious authorities to ensure that their actions follow ‘hukum syarak’ (Islamic laws). -Bernama