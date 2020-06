KUALA LUMPUR: Special prayers (solat hajat), prayers of supplication seeking safety (doa selamat) and for protection from harm (Qunut Nazilah) will be be performed in selected mosques and surau in the green zones across the Federal Territories after Maghrib prayers beginning June 15 until June 21 and after Friday prayers on June 19.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Mohd Ajib Ismail said this was following a decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who had called on all Malaysians to pray for the well-being of the Palestinians.

“The implementation is subject to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) which have been set previously.

“Muslims are also advised to pray for the Covid-19 pandemic to end as well as for the well-being of the Palestinians, so that their country will be freed from the occupation and oppression of the Israeli regime,” he said in a statement last night. - Bernama