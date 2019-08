KUALA LUMPUR: Jawi writing will be introduced into the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year 4 pupils at national-type schools next year, as decided by the Cabinet.

“That is, if parent-teacher associations (PTA) agree,“ the Education Ministry asserted, adding, Jawi writing for other schools would proceed as usual.

In a statement here today, it said the cabinet also decided that introduction to Jawi writing would be allocated three pages in the text book although there would not be any test or examination on it.

“It was also decided at the Cabinet Meeting that Jawi writing would be maintained as introduction to Jawi writing, not khat.

“It will be introduced as optional at elementary level to Year 4 pupils in 2020, Year 5 pupils in 2021 and year 6 pupils in 2022 at national-type schools,“ the ministry said.

Following the cabinet’s decision, the ministry hoped there won’t be any more furore over the introduction of Jawi writing in national-type schools.

The education ministry will continue to hold sessions with all parties from time to time on the improvement of the national education system. — Bernama