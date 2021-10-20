JB, Muar hotels register up to 80% increase in occupancy rate

JOHOR BAHRU: Hotel occupancy rates in Johor Bahru and Muar have increased to up to 80 percent since interstate travel was allowed on Oct 11, said executive council member Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix).

The Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman said, at Desaru Coast near Kota Tinggi, the average occupancy rate was about 65 percent.

After months of inactivity following the pandemic, boat operators at the Mersing jetty are busy again with the arrival of visitors.

“People are taking the opportunity to take a break and spend their holidays in Johor after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the lifting of interstate travel restriction nationwide beginning Oct 11.

“I was informed that the tour packages for island hopping in the Mersing district are currently almost fully booked until mid November,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

He said the number of local tourists at Legoland theme park too has increased significantly compared to the pre-pandemic days.

“Thank you Malaysians, for making Johor your choice of holiday destination. Insya Allah, the state will always be a safe destination for you and your family,” he added. — Bernama