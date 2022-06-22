JB-Singapore RTS link to achieve 70% progress by December 2023: Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is targetting the progress status of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link to reach 70 per cent by December next year.

State Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said works on the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complex were expected to reach 50 per cent in the same period.

“As of May 30, the project has achieved 17 per cent. The RTS Link project is scheduled to be fully completed by December 2026 and will begin operation on Jan 1, 2027,” he said during the Second Meeting of the First Session of the 15th Johor State Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building here today.

He was replying to a question from Chen Kah Eng (PH-Stulang) on the development status of RTS construction in the state.

Mohamad Fazli said the state government is now in the planning stage of establishing a Public Transport Integration Committee in Johor Bahru to plan the movement of passengers using the RTS.

“Among the systems that will be integrated are the bus system, namely the Bus Muafakat Johor service and commercial buses, the Iskandar Rapid Transit system, the Gemas - Johor Bahru Electric Double Track Project, and the proposed Johor Bahru Light Rail Transit (LRT) development.

“The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) ) is also planning to develop a centralised car park at Plaza Seni and Danga City Mall,” he said.

The RTS line is a four-kilometre cross-border railway project connecting the terminal in Singapore at Woodlands North station to the Malaysian terminal at Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru.

Once completed, the RTS network will be able to carry 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

Meanwhile, when met outside the state assembly sitting, Mohamad Fazli said the state government had agreed to conduct a feasibility study for Light Rail Transit (LRT) services in the city.

“The LRT services will involve the governance of local authorities such as MBJB, Iskandar Puteri City Council, Pasir Gudang City Council, and Kulai Municipal Council,“ he said. — Bernama