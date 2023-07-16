JB-Singapore RTS on schedule, with 41 pct completed as of June

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is currently on schedule, with 41 per cent completed as of June this year, state Johor Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said today.

He added that the 4.0-kilometre rail network connecting Bukit Chagar station, Johor Bahru to Woodlands, Singapore, is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

“The construction project is divided into three packages - depot, station and marine viaduct - and overall, it is still on schedule,” he said at a press conference after inspecting the traffic situation at the Eastern Dispersal Link here today.

With an estimated passenger capacity of 10,000 people per hour, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway by attracting 35 per cent of the 350,000 daily commuters travelling between Johor Bahru and Singapore.-Bernama