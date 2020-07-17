JBPM aims to build 20 Mysejahtera houses next year

KUCHING: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) aims to build 20 units of houses under its Mysejahtera programme nationwide next year.

JBPM director-general Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said the number of units, however, would depend on its finance and the department’s personnel’s capability to carry out the task.

“The (JBPM) personnel we have chosen are experts, they’re focused on building houses but, at the same time, they are just as focused and ready to carry out operational duties,“ he told reporters during the handing over of Mysejahtera House in Kampung Quop Dayak, Padawan, here, yesterday.

He said that last year, the Sarawak JBPM successfully built six units of Mysejahtera houses, each with an area of 55.74 square metres.

The programme’s objective is to provide houses to the department’s targeted groups, comprising those under the poverty line, victims of natural disaster or fire as well as the B40 group.

Besides building new houses, the department, in collaboration with the Housing and Local Government Ministry, also carried out repair works for houses of those under the targeted categories,

To date, 200 houses have been repaired and maintained while 150 homes have been built under the programme since its inception in 2015. — Bernama