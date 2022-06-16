JBPM always ready to asisst Adib’s family, says DG

KUANTAN: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is always ready to extend any assistance to the family of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, said JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid (pix).

He added the department always prays for the family’s well-being and described the decision to withdraw an appeal over committal proceedings against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, as the family’s right to do so.

“We always pray that the late Muhammad Adib’s family be given strength and patience to continue living. If they require assistance in terms of logistics and other welfare, we will provide it.

“JBPM always look after the welfare of retirees and the families of personnel who served with us,” he told Bernama when met after closing the JBPM director-general’s Cup Sepak Takraw Tournament today.

Messrs Mohd Zubir Embong & Associates, the law firm representing Muhammad Adib’s family, said in a statement that they had filed a notice in court on May 31, after the family decided to end the appeal as they do not want to prolong the matter.

According to the statement, the firm filed the notice to withdraw the appeal following which the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) withdrew the application for leave to appeal to the Federal Court.

The family considers that the process and proceedings of contempt of court against Thomas and the AGC have been resolved and hoped the community allows the family to start a new life.

On Nov 29, 2021, Muhammad Adib’s family received RM1.5 million in compensation from the government over the tragedy that befell the firefighter, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station.

He sustained serious injuries during a commotion at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018, and died on Dec 17 after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On Sept 27, 2019, the Coroner’s Court established that Muhammad Adib died after he was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the riot. — Bernama