JBPM clears out fire embers at Bukit Semanggol

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) continued the operation to put out the remaning smouldering forest fire spots in Bukit Semanggol, Jalan Kubu Gajah near Gunung Semanggol covering an area of two hectares which was razed yesterday evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operation division assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said monitoring is still being carried out after the operation which took seven hours to completely extinguish the flame yesterday.

“There are areas with remnants of embers in the ground even though the fire had been extinguished and they are at risk of rekindling again so we continue the operation this morning.

“We used the fire beating method in this morning’s operation until we were sure there are no more sources of fire that could cause it to recur,“ he said in a statement today.

He said, today's operation was attended by 16 personnel from the Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Taiping, Kuala Kurau, the MUST team and the Bagan Serai Volunteer Fire Team (PBS) which ended at 11.53 am. -Bernama