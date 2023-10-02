JBPM conducts Medevac for four Orang Asli women to hospital

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation (Medevac) by sending four pregnant Orang Asli women from Gob Post, near here, to a hospital yesterday.

The department’s Subang air base public relations officer, Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman said two flights via the Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter were conducted to carry the four women, who are in their full-term pregnancy.

“The AW139 crew was assigned to pick up the four pregnant patients who are due to deliver to the Gua Musang Hospital from Gob Post. “The patients are Zuhaili Liman, 29, Muna Rahim, 32, Rohani Adik, 34, Abok Along, 40, and they were accompanied by Anan Lebai, 24, Tuni Adik, 41, Suni Keton, 32, and Noraini Adi, 13,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Hasrizal, the helicopter left Subang at 10.40 am and arrived at the Gua Musang fire and rescue station at 11.48 am to pick up two nurses before departing for Post Gob at 11.55 am.

He said the operation involved five crew members led by Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zukhairee Zabidi assisted by Superintendent Faridullahamin Mohd Noh and three fire officers, Mohamad Noor Hanif Maliki, Fazril Antoni Benedick and Mackenzie Robert. - Bernama