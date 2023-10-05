JBPM conducts Medevac for mountain climber with broken leg

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation (Medevac) operation to take a climber who suffered a broken leg on Gunung Tahan to the Gua Musang Hospital here yesterday.

JBPM Subang air base public relations officer, Deputy Supt II Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman, said the patient, Islahudian Abd Rahim, 41, was flown out using the Agusta Westland AW139 aircraft at 5.20 pm.

“The patient is believed to have climbed Gunung Tahan with four friends consisting of three men and one woman.

“They climbed the mountain in Merapoh and were expected to descend via Gunung Tahan, but when they reached the descending route in Gedong, the man suffered a broken leg and had trouble walking,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Hasrizal said the aircraft landed at the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station at 5.40 pm, and the patient was taken to the hospital with a Health Ministry ambulance.

“The operation was led by Senior Fire Superintendant Mohd Zukhairee Zabidi with four crew members. All of them arrived safely at the Subang airbase at 6.40 pm,” he said. - Bernama