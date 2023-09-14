JBPM conducts Medevac for Orang Asli toddler

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit recently conducted a medical evacuation (medevac) operation for an Orang Asli toddler from Kampung Tendrik, Pos Bihai to get treatment at Gua Musang Hospital.

According to the public relations officer of the JBPM Northern Region air base, Penang, Assistant Fire Superintendent Muhammad Akmaluddin Said, the one-year-old Sasha Umaira Empot suffered from diarrhoea for three days, apart from vomiting and fever.

“The patient appeared tired and sluggish due to the lack of appetite for two days.

“The girl and her mother, Noriah Amat, 25, were evacuated using the Agusta Westland AW139 helicopter at 11.59 am,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhammad Akmaluddin said the crew arrived at the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station at 12.14 pm and handed the patient over to the Health Ministry personnel who were waiting at the station to take her to the hospital.

He said five crew members were involved in the operation, which ended at 1.15 pm. - Bernama