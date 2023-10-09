JBPM conducts Medevac to help Orang Asli toddler get treatment

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit conducted a medical evacuation (medevac) operation for an Orang Asli boy from Kampung Bihai Lama, Pos Bihai to get treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital, yesterday.

According to the northern region JBPM Air Base public relations officer in Penang Assistant Fire Superintendent Muhammad Akmaluddin Said, the two-year-old Arafel Danas Addy, who experienced breathing difficulties, and his mother Sawana John, 33, were evacuated using the Agusta Westland 139 (AW139) helicopter at 12.09 pm.

He said the toddler had a high fever, cough, cold and diarrhoea.

“The helicopter arrived at the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) at 11.37 am to fetch a Ministry of Health personnel to join the mission after completing a prior assignment in Pos Lemoi, Pahang.

“Upon arrival at Pos Bihai, the team found the patient was breathing rapidly and had very little milk for over two days,” he said in a statement, today.

Muhammad Akmaluddin said after the helicopter touched down at the Gua Musang BBP at 12.18pm the patient was transferred to an ambulance and brought to the hospital.

He said four crew members including himself were involved in the operation led by Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Farhan Marzuki, adding that they reached the Penang air base at 4pm. - Bernama