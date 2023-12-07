JBPM conducts Medevac to take Orang Asli child to hospital

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation flight (Medevac) to take an eight-month-old baby boy, suffering from pneumonia, from Pos Simpor, near here, to receive treatment at Gua Musang Hospital, yesterday.

JBPM Subang air base public relations officer, Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman, said that the patient, Andrian Teley, and his mother, Sebey Alang, 22, were ferried on board the Agusta Westland AW189 aircraft.

“The aircraft departed from Bachok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) at 12.30 in the afternoon, with the first stop at BBP Gua Musang to pick up two Ministry of Health (MOH) staff, and then landed at Pos Simpor at 1.40 pm.

“The patient was taken to the hospital with an ambulance as soon as he arrived at BBP Gua Musang at 2.05 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the operation took two hours and 36 minutes, and concluded at 3.10 pm. -Bernama