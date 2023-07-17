JBPM: Fire safety facilities ready for state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: All fire-fighting facilities at candidate nomination centres, voting stations and vote tallying centres in the six states involved in state elections soon are in excellent condition, said Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations director Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman (pix).

He said all candidate nomination centres have been inspected and are in a state of readiness.

“For JBPM, the two main sections involved (in the state polls) are the Fire Safety Division and the Fire and Rescue Operation Division.

“We are ready for emergency calls on nomination day as well as the polling and tallying day,” he said.

He told reporters after the opening of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia Fire Safety Seminar at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Ahmad Izram said JBPM will also give priority to related and nearby stations to act if there is an incident.

According to him, the Election Commission has also called the state JBPM involved in the election for a briefing session.

“JBPM operations division and related states are in full preparedness for any eventuality during the state polls,” he said.

Earlier, Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) deputy secretary-general (housing and community wellbeing) Suhaimi Ali@Ahmad officiated the seminar. -Bernama